Emaar Properties Celebrates the Grand Unveiling of The Heights Country Club & Wellness

(MENAFN- decimaltechnology) Dubai, UAE, Tuesday, May 21st, 2024: Emaar Properties launched its latest masterpiece development, "The Heights Country Club & Wellness," with a grand event on May 20th at the Armani Dubai Hotel ballroom. A gathering of VIP guests, investors, and key stakeholders, the event heralded a new chapter in Dubai's luxury wellness living.

The Heights Country Club & Wellness, which spans 81 million square feet and has a development value of AED 55 billion, is strategically designed to foster an environment of health and well-being, perfectly aligning with Dubai's leadership’s vision to enhance the quality of life and promote well-being across the emirate.

Combining wellness and convenience, the development boasts a coveted location only 10 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport. The airport is currently undergoing an expansion that will transform it into a mega gateway to the globe five times its existing size, making it the largest in the world with a capacity to handle 260 million passengers annually.

A meticulously designed wellness centre lies at the heart of the community, surrounded by lush wellness greenways that offer serene pathways winding throughout the area. These features, along with tranquil water bodies, picturesque ponds, a comprehensive network of cycling and jogging tracks, expansive parks, and numerous event plazas, are seamlessly integrated into the 1.3 million square metres of open space, enhancing both the environment and the quality of life for residents.

Mr. Mohamed Alabbar said: "The Heights Country Club & Wellness is our response to Dubai's progressive vision of promoting well-being. By combining lush landscapes, advanced wellness facilities, and dynamic community spaces, we are creating an environment that goes beyond the typical aspects of luxury living by providing a holistic lifestyle that benefits residents' physical and mental health.”

“The Heights Country Club & Wellness embodies Emaar's approach to shaping future lifestyles, inviting everyone to live a life centred on wellness and community”, he added.

The Heights Country Club & Wellness' residential offerings are a showcase of architectural brilliance, with options to suit a variety of tastes and preferences. Designed to blend seamlessly into the natural environment, the chic townhouses and semi-attached villas combine linear forms with elegant curves, echoing the ebb and flow of nature.

This development not only meets its residents' basic needs but also provides a comprehensive and convenient lifestyle. The community infrastructure includes schools, hospitals, mosques, and a large retail space with a variety of upscale shopping and dining options.

Situated conveniently to allow easy access to the urban centres of Dubai while providing a serene escape from the city, The Heights Country Club & Wellness invites everyone to a life where well-being and community are at the forefront.

The unveiling of The Heights Country Club & Wellness, aptly described as "Where Life is Well-Lived," marks a turning point in modern urban real estate, where community well-being and luxury living converge to create a place where every day is filled with tranquillity and a sense of calm and serenity.







MENAFN22052024007164015402ID1108244658