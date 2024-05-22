International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience 2024 Heléne Bittmann Media Commentary

(MENAFN- Kekst CNC) Heléne Bittmann, UAE Managing Director at Saab:

"The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) offers an invaluable platform to reinforce our partnerships in the UAE and explore new opportunities with key stakeholders in the national security ecosystem.

At Saab, we are committed to strengthening these partnerships through innovation and localisation, ensuring our solutions meet the highest standards of excellence and relevance. Saab has been a key player in the market. Our advanced technologies and collaborative efforts with military and civil entities alike have reinforced our commitment to the UAE’s national security efforts.

Over the next few days, we will be showcasing DeployNet, a cutting-edge communications system proudly manufactured in the UAE. With its dual-frequency support, DeployNet provides reliable and secure communications, even in the most challenging environments. The system’s advanced capabilities and recent enhancements make it an indispensable tool for crisis management and national security operations.”

About DeployNet:

Saab's DeployNet: A UAE-Manufactured Solution for Secure Communications

DeployNet, a UAE-manufactured communications system, has been created and tailored to benefit security and crisis operations across military, civil, and various industry sectors. Engineered to be versatile, DeployNet addresses a variety of mission scenarios including base security, search and rescue, mission training, and crisis management. Its resilient design ensures continuous and reliable communication even in the most remote areas. The system is a mission-ready deployable tactical 5G/4G infrastructure that excels in challenging environments, offering high-capacity bandwidth, critical for modern operations relying on diverse information sources and user interaction. DeployNet empowers users with rapid and reliable communications, facilitating quick decision-making, bolstering situational awareness, and accelerating the transfer of essential data.

Recent enhancements have improved the system’s role as a vital asset in defence, security and industry applications, these include dual frequency support for seamless operations across diverse frequency bands, satellite backbones integration for uninterrupted communication, and swift transitions between 4G and 5G networks. These advancements, alongside its compact design and ease of deployment, make DeployNet adaptable to a wide range of scenarios. Despite the challenging environments in which the system operates, DeployNet prioritises cyber security, utilising Saab’s expertise in military cyber security to counter threats and ensure integrity, availability, and confidentiality of data.

As a true end-to-end, turn-key solution, DeployNet offers both mobility and swift deployment capabilities. This enables the system to scale geographically and reinforce local network capacity when faced with limited or compromised communication infrastructure. Manufactured to be compact and lightweight, it ensures ease of transportation and swift deployment. With a design optimised for a quick set-up and operation, DeployNet requires minimal training for personnel using the system. Through careful crafting, DeployNet is robust and includes essential components such as a core network, radio access network, and more, providing a secure wireless network at various frequencies. The system enables high-resolution video streaming, push-to-talk communication, and quick data transfer for up to 10,000 users within an area of 100 square kilometers per system, utilising ruggedised phones, laptops, or tablets. DeployNet’s flexibility, robustness, versatility, and array of advanced features make it an invaluable asset for mission-critical operations, offering scalable and cost-effective solutions to meet the evolving needs of defence, security and industry applications.





