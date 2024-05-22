ECO Railway Authorities convene for 15th meeting in Iran

(MENAFN) The 15th Meeting of Heads of ECO Railway Authorities and the 9th Meeting of the Railway Committee of the Transit Transport Coordination Council were held in Tehran on Tuesday. Senior railway officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Azerbaijan attended the event.



Miad Salehi, the head of the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI), highlighted Iran's strategic position as a crucial link between East and West Asia and as a crossing point between Asia and Europe. He detailed the significant role of Iran's railway system in the international rail sector, emphasizing that Iran offers the shortest and most secure route connecting Central Asia to international waters and Europe.



Salehi pointed out that many of the international rail corridors in the ECO region pass through Iran, including the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Almaty-Istanbul-Tehran transport corridor, the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul corridor, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran (KTI) transport corridor, and the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran corridor. He noted that facilitating border transit operations and enhancing logistics centers and border terminals are key initiatives for the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran to boost transit capacity and international transportation.



Moreover, Salehi mentioned that Iran aims to make rail transport competitive with sea routes, launch train services on both sides, and export Iranian products and goods to China by train. Over recent years, Iran has been actively implementing major railway projects to complete the North-South and East-West international transport corridors that traverse the country, underscoring its commitment to enhancing its role in global rail transport.



This meeting underscores Iran's ambition to strengthen its position in international trade and transit by leveraging its strategic geographical location and enhancing its rail infrastructure. The collaboration with other ECO member states is a crucial step towards achieving these goals.

