Isle Of Man Distillery Launches Its First Cask-Aged Manx Rum

(MENAFN- Pressat) Award-winning Isle of Man artisan spirits producer The Fynoderee Distillery has launched Glashtyn Cask-Aged Rum, its first cask-aged rum expression.

This first release of cask-aged Manx, scratch-made rum was fermented and distilled from organic Colombian panela. It has matured in premium first-fill Bourbon Quarter-Casks for between 13 & 16 months at their distillery in the north of the Isle of Man, an island which is an entire UNESCO Biosphere nation with a deep Celtic heritage and which is surrounded by the Gulf Stream warmed-climes of the Irish Sea.

Paul Kerruish, co-founder, The Fynoderee Distillery said:

'In line with our Biosphere-inspired ethos of creating planet and people friendly artisan spirits we have sourced our raw ingredient, panela, direct from the farmer in South America. This not only gives the rum a superior richness and complexity but also provides a 'cane to cask' backstory and traceability.

'We couldn't be happier with the flavour profiles that our unique island location, the premium ex-Heaven Hill Distillery casks, and high quality natural ingredients have imparted to our aged rum and look forward to further releases of unique and interesting bottlings – each featuring the tantalising tale of the“Glashtyn” a mysterious Manx sea-creature from Celtic mythology.'

The Fynoderee team will also shortly be announcing details of the launch of a new exclusive rum to mark this year's Royal National Lifeboat Institution's (RNLI) bicentenary - Refuge Manx Rum. This very special, limited-edition organic rum will be the second spirit to be launched as part of Fynoderee's Coastal Collection of Spirits range, the distillery's fundraising partnership with the RNLI, which also aims to shine a light on the Manx origins of the charity.