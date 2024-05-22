Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi congratulating him on his country's national day.

TOKYO -- The forthcoming China-GCC forum will be a crucial event for moving forward mutual cooperation between Beijing and the Arabian Gulf states, saysthe State of Kuwait Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem.

TOKYO -- Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan narrowed 4 percent from a year earlier to JPY 75.5 billion (USD 483 million) in April, down for the second consecutive month due to slow exports.

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 97 cents to USD 85.36 per barrel on Tuesday vis a vis USD 86.33 pb on Monday.

CAIRO -- Secretary-General of the Arab League AhmAd Abul Gheit hails announcement made by Norway, Ireland, and Spain to recognize the State of Palestine. (end) rk