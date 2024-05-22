Russians Shell Kherson From Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson RMA, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson ! The enemy is shelling from the temporarily occupied left bank," Mrochko said.

The head of the RMA called on the city residents not to stay in the open and to move to safer places.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of people wounded in yesterday's shelling of Kherson's Shumensky district has increased to five.