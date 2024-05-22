Israeli Occupation Continues Attacks On Jenin, Death Toll Up To Eight

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 22 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was killed in Jenin city by Israeli occupation force on Wednesday, raising the death toll to eight since the beginning of the attacks on the city Tuesday morning.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, the attacks also injured 24 Palestinians, adding that the total death toll in the West Bank and Jerusalem went up to 514 since October 7.

Meanwhile, Palestine Red Crescent said its teams are having difficulties transfering the injured to hospitals, adding that the Israeli occupation force opened fire on an ambulance.

On its part, the Israeli occupation said Palestinian detainee Wafaa Jarrar, wife of prisoner Abduljabar Jarrar was injured during her arrest in Jenin and was taken to a hospital.

the Palestinian Prisoners Club held Israeli occupation responsible for Jarrar's life, adding that no information were provided about her health condition.

It noted that the Israeli occupation has escalated arrest operations against Palestinians, reaching 8,825 arrests since October 7. (end)

