GCC Chief Welcomes Recognition Of Palestine By Several European States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 22 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomed on Wednesday the official recognition of the State of Palestine by Spain, Ireland, and Norway.

In a statement, Jassem Al-Budaiwi -- GCC Secretary General -- indicated that this recognition was a pivotal and strategic step towards achieving the two-state solution.

He added that it was a strong motivation for all countries to take similar steps to recognize the State of Palestine, contributing to the Palestinian people obtaining all their rights and living in peace, justice and independence, after many years of injustice, oppression, and serious violations and living under the pressure of the Israeli occupation forces.

Furthermore, he called on the international community, with all its institutions and organizations, to play their role in supporting the Palestinian people to obtain the full right to establish their state.

Al-Budaiwi also reaffirmed the firm stance of the GCC in support of the Palestinian cause, and reaching a solution based on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)

ae













MENAFN22052024000071011013ID1108244309