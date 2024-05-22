Representative Of Kuwait Amir On Way To Tehran For Condolences

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, on Wednesday departed to Tehran to offer condolences on demise of the president, His Excellency the Ayatollah Dr. Ebrahim Raisi -- the President of the friendly Republic of Iran. (end) ha

