Arab Parliament Praises Norway, Ireland, Spain's Decision To Recognize Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 22 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament praised on Wednesday Norway, Ireland and Spain's decision for formally recognizing Palestine as an official independent state.

In a press release, the Arab parliament affirmed that this recognition is a new victory in regards of the ongoing Palestinian situation, adding that this decision can encourage other countries to take this step in recognizing Palestine as an independent state.

The Arab Parliament reaffirmed their call on the international community to stand with Palestine in achieving peace and stability, noting that Palestine has been recognized by more than 130 out of 193 member states of the United Nations.

Spain, Norway and Ireland have announced plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state, in a move that is likely to bolster the global Palestinian cause but strain relations with Israel. (end)

mfm













MENAFN22052024000071011013ID1108244306