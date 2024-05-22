CSCC Announces Discounts On Over 370 Commodities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) - The Civil Service Consumer Corporation (CSCC) announced discounts on more than 370 food and non-food commodities, starting this Thursday until Monday, June 4, at rates ranging from 8% to 50%.In a statement Wednesday, CSCC Director General, Salman Qudah, said discounts are available in all of the corporation's 69 outlets across the Kingdom in "large quantities" that meet the public's needs.Qudah called on interested buyers to visit to the CSCC's official page on Facebook to read details of discounted items and prices, adding that consumers in the capital, Amman, can order via the online store on the link ().Qudah said reductions come as a continuation of the CSCC's policy to ease the citizens' burdens, especially limited and middle income class, and protect them from rising prices.Qudah noted the CSCC adopts the "quality" standard and laboratory tests as a basis for purchasing and selling goods, pointing out that all the discounted items "passed the necessary lab tests and health requirements before hitting shelves."