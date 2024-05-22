Amir Heads To Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Qatar Wednesday afternoon, heading to the Islamic Republic of Iran, to offer his condolences on the death of His Excellency President Dr. Ibrahim Raisi.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.
MENAFN22052024000063011010ID1108244178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.