Amir Heads To Iran

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Qatar Wednesday afternoon, heading to the Islamic Republic of Iran, to offer his condolences on the death of His Excellency President Dr. Ibrahim Raisi.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.