Israeli Forces Arrest 12 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 22 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces arrested 12 Palestinians on Wednesday from the occupied West Bank, including former prisoner Haneen Masaeed, who had been released in a deal last November.The arrests took place in Bethlehem, Hebron, and Nablus. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations continued in Jenin and its camp for the second consecutive day, subjecting the area to extensive aggression, according to a joint statement from the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.During these operations, the occupation forces conducted widespread raids, inflicting torture, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families. They also vandalized and destroyed Palestinian homes and engaged in direct shooting with the intent to kill, added the statement.