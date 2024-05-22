ASE Up By 0.94% In Wednesday's Trading

Amman, May 22 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) index closed trading on Wednesday with an increase of 0.94 percent, reaching 2,415 points.The session witnessed the trading of 3.1 million shares across 2,637 contracts, amounting to a total trading value of approximately JD4.2 million.Among the listed companies, 20 experienced a decrease in share prices, while 44 saw an increase, with 31 maintaining stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.