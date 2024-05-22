Kuwait Airways, German Flexflight Ink Agreement Facilitating Railway Booking Services

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday with German FlexFlight, enabling customers to book German railway services.
In a statement to KUNA, the national carrier mentioned that booking services will be made available on the 1st of June, for flights operated by Kuwait Airways to Frankfurt, Munich and Amsterdam.
This agreement, clarified the airlines, reinforces commercial and touristic relations between Kuwait and Germany, and is in line with corporate strategy of diversifying and expanding services, as well as providing creative travel solutions.
Kuwait Airways was established in 1953 as a private company, but the Kuwaiti government gained full ownership in 1962. (end)
