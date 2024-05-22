Kuwait PM Receives Congratulations From Egyptian Counterpart On Assuming Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call from Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly congratulating him on assuming office and government formation.

The Egyptian premier wished His Highness the Prime Minister all the success and for the state of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

On his part, His Highness the prime Minister expressed his gratitude to his Egyptian counterpart for his kind sentiments that reflect the depth of the brotherly relations between the two nations. (end)

