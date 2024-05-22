Kerch Bridge Is Constantly Guarded By Two Russian Boats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Kerch Bridge is constantly guarded by two boats from the Sea of Azov.

This is reported by the Krymsky Vetr Telegram channel , Ukrinform reports.

"Our eyes see everything: Two boats are constantly guarding the Kerch Bridge from the Sea of Azov," the message says.

Russian railroad alternative to Kerch Bridge operational only on one section - Pletenchuk

Earlier, it was reported that a second line of boom barriers was being installed near the bridge from the Black Sea. The occupiers consider Ukrainian maritime drones to be a serious threat.

As reported, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that the Kerch Bridge would be destroyed , the only question is what degree of destruction the illegal "extension" to Crimea will suffer.