Kerch Bridge Is Constantly Guarded By Two Russian Boats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Kerch Bridge is constantly guarded by two boats from the Sea of Azov.
This is reported by the Krymsky Vetr Telegram channel , Ukrinform reports.
"Our eyes see everything: Two boats are constantly guarding the Kerch Bridge from the Sea of Azov," the message says.
Earlier, it was reported that a second line of boom barriers was being installed near the bridge from the Black Sea. The occupiers consider Ukrainian maritime drones to be a serious threat.
As reported, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that the Kerch Bridge would be destroyed , the only question is what degree of destruction the illegal "extension" to Crimea will suffer.
