Injury Toll In Russia's Missile Strike On Chuhuiv Center Grows To Eight

The regional prosecutor's office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops carried out missile attacks on the center of Chuhuiv: eight people were injured," the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, at around 8:00, the Russian army launched missile attacks on the central part of Chuhuiv. Eight people were injured, including two men aged 28 and 67 and 6 women.

A kindergarten was completely destroyed, and nearby residential buildings, shops, offices, cars, administrative buildings, etc. were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the enemy hit the town with two S-400 missiles from the territory of Russia's Belgorod region.

The Kharkiv region's Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

