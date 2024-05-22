Parliament Introduces Moratorium On Bankruptcy Of State-Owned Critical Infrastructure Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law on the settlement of disputes concerning state ownership of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Ukrainian parliamentary faction Voice, in his Telegra message, Ukrinform reports.

"The Rada adopted draft law No. 8316 on a moratorium on the bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities during martial law," the MP wrote.

According to him, the document was supported by 227 MPs.

The moratorium will also be in effect for two years after the martial law is lifted.

The moratorium will apply to critical infrastructure facilities in which more than 50% of the authorised capital is owned directly or indirectly by the state and whose shares were expropriated during martial law.

As reported, in February, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a law extending the moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned coal mining companies until 1 January 2025.