Palestinian Presidency Acclaims States' Recognition Of The State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 22 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency on Wednesday applauded plans by Ireland and Spain to recognize the State of Palestine, saying such stances mirror keenness on supporting the Palestinian people and their uncompromised rights.

The Presidency said in a press release that Ireland has steadily supported the Palestinian people's rights for years and voted in favor of these rights at international quarters. Its latest decision capped these stands and came in line with international law's norms that recognize people's right to be liberated from colonialism and oppression.

It called upon states that have not taken such a step to take the move and acknowledge the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and restore confidence in the world order, based on equal rights for all nations.

The Palestinian Presidency also lauded an identical decision by Spain saying its decision comes as a contribution by the states that advocate the two states' solutions as an option that represents the international will and legitimacy.

It also urged states to follow Spain's steps that has chosen the path for attaining peace and stability.

Ireland had declared its recognition of the State of Palestine and that a relevant decision would be effective as of May 28. Madrid had made an identical announcement. (end)

