Arab League Applauds Norway, Ireland, Spain For Recognizing Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 22 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League AhmAd Abul Gheit hailed on Wednesday the announcement made by Norway, Ireland, and Spain in recognizing the State of Palestine.
Abul Gheit said on the social media platform X, the decisions put the three countries "on the right side of history in this Palestinian-Israeli conflict."
Furthermore, Abul Gheit called on other countries worldwide to follow the three nations in their courageous initial step.(end)
