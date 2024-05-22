China Advances Nearshoring To Secure Semiconductor Sovereignty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a world where technology is king, semiconductors are the crown jewels.



As tensions simmer between the U.S. and China, the Asian giant is making bold moves to secure its tech future by localizing its semiconductor industry.



This shift aims to shield its rapidly growing tech sector from geopolitical storms and U.S. restrictions that threaten to cut off essential supplies.



China's strategy includes beefing up production of mature chip technologies widely used in everything from cars to kitchen appliances.



Focusing on chips 28 nanometers and above, China cut its dependency on foreign imports by 12% in 2023.



This occurred despite a global semiconductor shortage that has squeezed industries worldwide.







The U.S.'s tightening grip on technology exports to China, including critical semiconductor equipment and technologies, has turbocharged China's drive towards self-sufficiency.



In response, China is not just adapting but accelerating, fostering innovation within its borders.













In January 2024 alone, China experienced a 26.6% surge in semiconductor sales, outpacing global growth rates. This underscores the rapid expansion and success of their local industry.













In addition, this surge is part of a larger narrative of resilience and strategic foresight.

China's Drive for Technological Sovereignty

China is preparing itself to withstand supply chain disruptions and meet the soaring domestic demand fueled by industries like electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.



This involves significant investments and the nurturing of local semiconductor enterprises, creating an ecosystem less reliant on unpredictable foreign markets.



China's determination illustrates a broader trend towards technological sovereignty globally.



As countries vie for security in a tech-dominated landscape, China's efforts may lessen the sting of international sanctions and reshape how global supply chains are structured.



However, this narrative extends beyond chips, encompassing the imperative of securing a nation's future in the digital age.



Consequently, China's strategy emerges as a critical watchpoint for global market dynamics and policy decisions.

