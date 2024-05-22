Argentine Army Upgrades: New Advanced Tanks Set To Boost Military Strength

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine Army plans to add three new TAM2C A2 tanks in the coming months.



The Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, Nicolás Posse, announced this in his first management report to the Argentine Senate. The Army already has two completed and evaluated TAM2C A2 tanks.



In collaboration with the Israeli company Elbit Systems , the Army has started training instructors on the TAM2C A2 tanks.



This training, at the 602nd Arsenal Battalion in Boulogne-sur-Mer, focuses on the latest updates to the TAM2C A2.



The agreement with Israel covers the engineering modernization of the tank turret and its technological components.







In addition, the Argentine Army handles the recovery of vehicle hulls, including replacing mechanical components and spare parts.



The product engineering phase is fully completed. Work continues on process engineering and the pre-series and testing phase, which began after evaluating the prototype's performance.



The TAM2C project aims to modernize 74 tanks over five years, with a complementary stage of 30 additional units. The project plans to manufacture over 100 tanks within this timeframe.



Industrias Metalúrgicas Pescarmona Sociedad Anónima (Impsa) has been contracted for the metal-mechanical part of the project. Impsa participated in the 1980s by making tank bearings.



In addition, the Former Deputy Chief of the Argentine Army, General Diego López Blanco, stated that "the TAM will be the most modern tank in the region."



Despite progress, the project faces delays. The goal was to produce 10 to 12 tanks by December 2023.



Introduced in 2023, the TAM2C A2 represents a significant evolution of the TAM. Notable advancements include upgraded sensors, turret equipment, and improved hulls.

Enhancing Argentine Armored Units

The COAPS-L stabilized panoramic sight for the gunner and tank commander is a key addition.



This sight provides effective target detection both day and night. It enhances long-range accuracy and optimizes sensor and thermal sight performance.



Additionally, it includes a system for autonomous target identification and tracking, independent of the gunner.



These upgrades aim to boost the operational effectiveness of the Argentine Army's armored units. This ensures they remain competitive in the region.



Understanding these modernizations is crucial, as they will likely impact the strategic capabilities of the Argentine military in the coming years.



These advancements highlight the Argentine Army's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities.



In short, they underscore the importance of modernizing military equipment to meet current and future challenges.

