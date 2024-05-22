Back In Action: Colombia’S Bold Move In A Time Of Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia faces escalating violence, notably in Cauca and Valle del Cauca. The recent assault on a police station by EMC militants, led by Iván Mordisco, left four dead and others injured.



Attacks have spread fear among citizens, demanding urgent government action.



President Gustavo Petro, outspoken against the terror, calls for swift measures to protect citizens and restore peace.



Amidst this turmoil, Petro shakes up military leadership by appointing retired Major General Luis Emilio Cardozo Santamaría as the new Army Commander.



This change follows the controversial exit of General Luis Ospina, linked to a scandal involving stolen military supplies.







Initially reported as substantial, the losses were later downgraded, revealing a gap in military oversight.



Further, the military faced backlash for allegedly using intelligence resources to monitor personal affairs, sparking debates on the misuse of state power.



Cardozo's comeback is unprecedented, breaking norms by reactivating a retired officer to command.



His resume includes over 35 years of military service, with leadership roles in regions plagued by public safety issues.



His extensive background and former high-stakes roles prepare him well for the challenges ahead.



This strategic appointment signals a robust approach to Colombia's security crisis, reflecting Petro's commitment to reinforcing military integrity and effectiveness.



In short, this shift isn't just a personnel change-it's a significant political statement and a tactical move aimed at stabilizing a nation at a critical crossroads.

MENAFN22052024007421016031ID1108244006