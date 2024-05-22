IPL 2024: 'I'm Not A Big Stats Guy, Never Watched Analysis Of Any Bowler', Says Kohli Ahead Of Eleminator Against RR

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Ahead of the IPL 2024 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Virat Kohli has revealed that he is "not a big stats guy" and never really watched the analysis of any bowler instead he trust his own instinct and react to the ball.

The right-handed batter has been in scintillating form this season and has been scoring at a strike rate of 155.60, the highest of his IPL career. He currently sits at the top of the orange cap standings with 708 runs.

"I like to keep things very simple. I am not a big stats guy. I have never really watched the analysis of any bowler, the wrist positions, where the ball is, because the guy might do something different on a particular day.

"I have to adapt. I have to trust my own eyes, my own instinct and react to the ball and find the best solutions in any situation possible. And when you are thinking on your feet, you will find solutions to the situations that arise," said Kohli in the video posted by Star Sports.

Kolhi is also 266 runs short to break his record of 973 runs in a season (2016). Although it is unlikely that he touches the record, he could potentially play up to three games more this season, if the team is to reach the final which could propel him to the elusive record.

"I don't think a computer simulation can tell you the situation you are going to be in. It can't prepare you for that. So, finding solutions is a very in the moment process. As I said, I have based my cricket on the basics of the game. I keep my game very similar in all three formats of the game and for me it's just playing the game at a very different tempo," added the former Indian skipper.