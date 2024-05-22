Russians Deliberately Delay Repatriation Of Bodies Of Fallen Defenders - Coordination Centre

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian side is deliberately delaying the repatriation of the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Ukrinform, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported this in Telegram .

"All our calls to return the bodies of the defenders to Ukraine are ignored by the Russian side. An example of this is the groundless refusal of the Russian side to carry out another repatriation of the remains of the fallen defenders," the statement reads.

The issue of the transfer of the bodies of prisoners of war who, according to the Russian side, died in an Il-76 aircraft at the end of January 2024 also remains open. The Russian side is once again postponing the possible repatriation.

Bodies of 100 more fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

"The return of bodies for burial by relatives and friends is a humanitarian mission inherent in most conflicts. However, even in this case, the opposing side cannot do without artificial obstacles and politicisation. Russia does not want to leave even the remains of its soldiers in peace," the Coordination Centre noted.

The Coordination Centre assured that they are doing everything to return the fallen heroes.

"At the same time, we call on the Russian side to remember human values. Take back the bodies of your soldiers and give them to their families for a proper burial," the Coordination Centre said.

As Ukrinform reported, about 38,000 missing persons under special circumstances have been registered in Ukraine .

Photo: Coordination Centre