Sweden To Provide $7B In Military Aid To Ukraine For 2024-2026

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swedish government will provide Ukraine with military support worth $2.3 billion annually ($7 billion in total) under a new three-year framework announced on Wednesday.



According to Bloomberg, the Swedish government said this in a statement .

The military aid in the 2024-2026 period could take the form of equipment donations as well as financial contributions and support for procurement of defense materials, the statement reads.

“Sweden will support Ukraine's struggle for as long as it takes,” the statement said.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden has provided Ukraine with military and humanitarian support worth more than $3 billion.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine and Sweden have begun negotiations on a bilateral security agreement.

Photo: ua