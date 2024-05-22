Spokes Digital To Attend Illinois Cannabis Convention & Expo 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As the only cannabis B2B convention in Illinois, the NECANN Illinois Cannabis Expo is set to be the largest and most comprehensive gathering of the state's cannabis industry and community. This event is a must-attend for anyone who wants to participate in this rapidly growing industry.



Spokes Digital looks forward to networking with cannabis brands and exploring potential business opportunities. As a pioneer in cannabis digital marketing, Spokes Digital offers a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of cannabis businesses, including SEO, PPC, and social media marketing. Their expertise and innovative approach have made them a trusted partner for many leading cannabis brands across the USA.



"We are thrilled to be a part of the Illinois Cannabis Convention & Expo," said Varun Patel, CEO and Founder of Spokes Digital. "This event provides an excellent platform for us to connect with industry leaders, showcase our cutting-edge marketing solutions, and forge new partnerships. We are committed to helping cannabis brands grow and succeed in this dynamic market."



Attendees of the Illinois Cannabis Convention can expect to engage with over 100 exhibitors, attend informative sessions, and network with thousands of professionals from the cannabis industry. Spokes Digital invites all attendees to visit their booth to learn more about their services and discuss how they can help elevate their cannabis brand to the next level.



About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in the cannabis industry. Focusing on delivering data-driven marketing solutions, Spokes Digital helps cannabis businesses achieve their marketing goals through innovative strategies and a deep understanding of the cannabis market. Their services include SEO, PPC, social media marketing, content creation, and more.



