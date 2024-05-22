Kuwait EPA Launches New Version Of Beatona (Our Environment) Portal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- The Environment Public Authority (EPA) launched on Wednesday the new version of Kuwait official environmental portal Beatona (Our Environment).

Acting Director General of the authority Dr. Samira Al-Kandari said that this portal includes reliable environmental information about the Kuwaiti environment, pointing out that the relaunch is a step towards achieving Kuwait's 2035 vision for environmental data.

She added that the authority launched an advanced environmental monitoring system based on geographic information (eMISK) in 2010 to monitor and evaluate Kuwait environment in accordance with the Environmental Protection Law Which the authority is working to develop in several stages to include geographic database.

She stated that this database includes integrated data and information regarding the Kuwaiti environment and links decision-makers in all parts of the country through this system to enable them to access data, analyses, and maps of environmental indicators, direct monitoring stations, and a group of interactive web applications.

Al-Kandari affirmed the authority's commitment to achieve Kuwait 2035 vision for environmental data through concerted efforts between various entities in the public and private sectors to achieve sustainability and environmental balance.

The portal was launched for the first time in 2012 as part of the environmental monitoring information system. (end)

