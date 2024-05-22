KFAED Contributes To Enhancing Arabs' Living Standards -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 22 (KUNA) -- Acting Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Walid Al-Bahr affirmed on Wednesday KFAED's significant role in backing up efforts and plans for enhancing standards of living throughout the Arab region.

Al-Bahr was speaking as he received the award of the top development venture in the Arab world -- the Bahr Al-Baqr water treatment venture. He voiced pride of earning this prestigious trophy on behalf of the fund.

This is a celebration of the collective efforts by the Arab development and financial institutions that have contributed to changing lives of millions of people, he added.

He indicated that the USD 416 million project was designed to treat huge amounts of water to spare the environment harmful effects and contribute to irrigating huge cultivated fields. It also creates jobs and helps in enhancing income per capita. (end)

