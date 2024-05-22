West Irbid Municipality Launches Women's Empowerment Initiative

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 22 (Petra) -- The Municipality of West Irbid, in collaboration with ACTED and the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), launched a development initiative titled "We recycle it with goodness" on Wednesday, engaging a group of women from West Irbid.Mayor Jamal Al-Batayneh stated that the initiative aims to empower women across various essential fields, supporting their skill development, and providing them with opportunities to achieve their ambitions and support their families.Al-Batayneh highlighted that the initiative focuses on equipping women with the necessary craft skills to recycle leftover fabrics into new and diverse products, enabling them to benefit from the proceeds.He noted that the initiative also provides training and vocational education in sewing and embroidery, including practical workshops and specialized educational courses.This training aims to enable participants to practice these crafts efficiently and creatively, thereby strengthening the local economy and enhancing the role of women within it.