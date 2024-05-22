(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) du elevates brand strength to historic highs, climbing the ranks as a global top 25 telecom powerhouse







du climbs to the 3rd strongest brand in the UAE and 7th in the Middle East, with a brand value growth of 13% to $2.47 billion, showcasing its enhanced market position and branding excellence.

Dubai, UAE, 22 May 2024 – du, an Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), reached a significant milestone in its brand strength, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Achieving a brand strength index (BSI) of 82.5 points, the company has not only maintained its AAA- rating but has also risen to become the 3rd strongest brand in the UAE and 7th in the Middle East. This notable growth has elevated du into the Global Top 25 Telecom brands, from its previous position at 33rd last year.

The company's strategic initiatives and consistent focus on innovative telecommunications solutions have significantly increased its brand value by 13% year-on-year, from $2.198 billion to an impressive $2.475 billion. This marks not only a significant increase in financial valuation but also reinforces du's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the competitive telecom sector.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: 'The du vision, which underpins our strategy to deliver value and unmatched experiences to our customers, has fortified our brand against both local and international benchmarks. Our strategic efforts have elevated our status to the 7th strongest entity in the Middle East telecom sector, further highlighting our prominence among the Global Top 25 Telecom brands. Keeping pace with generational and market developments, we have continuously adapted our approach to enhance customer satisfaction in alignment with our brand ethos.'

The surge in brand strength and value is driven by du's proactive approach in integrating cutting-edge technologies and customer-centric services, which significantly enhance user experiences. The ranking is also attributed to du's enhanced brand strength across various index attributes, including the quality of our products combined with value for money and innovative methods to address customers' needs. positioning the company as a joint leader in these domains. The company's recent initiatives in expanding 5G capabilities and enhancing digital transformation services have set benchmarks within the industry.