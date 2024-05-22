Moroccan inflation surges due to rising food prices

(MENAFN) In April, Morocco experienced a rise in its inflation rate, primarily driven by escalating food prices, according to the High Commission for Planning. The commission reported that the inflation index increased by 0.6 percent compared to March, with food prices seeing a notable uptick of 0.9 percent. Additionally, non-essential items also saw a modest increase of 0.2 percent during the same period.



Core inflation, which excludes items with fixed prices and those subject to global fluctuations, also saw an uptick of 0.2 percent on a monthly basis and 2.2 percent annually, as outlined in the commission's report.



Despite these inflationary pressures, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains optimistic about Morocco's economic outlook. The IMF forecasts gradual GDP growth, expecting it to reach 3.5 percent in the coming years, driven by the sustained implementation of structural reforms. In a statement, the IMF highlighted Morocco's economic resilience in the face of various challenges.



However, Morocco had revised its economic growth expectations downward for the current year, citing factors such as consecutive drought seasons and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the High Commission for Planning. The country's growth forecast for the year stands at 3.2 percent.



In February, the IMF urged the Central Bank of Morocco to establish an inflation target, particularly as pressures contributing to the rise in prices of goods and foodstuffs gradually subside. This recommendation underscores ongoing efforts to stabilize the economy and mitigate inflationary risks in Morocco's economic landscape.

