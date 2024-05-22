International tourist arrivals surge to 97 percent of pre-COVID levels in Q1 2024

(MENAFN) The UN Tourism reported on Tuesday that international tourist arrivals surged to 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2024, with projections indicating further growth exceeding those of 2019 throughout the rest of the year.



According to the Madrid-based organization's report, 285 million tourists embarked on international trips between January and March, marking a notable increase of approximately 20 percent compared to the same period in 2023. UN Tourism foresees a "full recovery of international tourism" for the remainder of the year, with arrivals expected to surpass 2019 levels by 2 percent.



The Asia-Pacific region witnessed a substantial surge in international arrivals, rising from 65 percent of 2019 levels in the first quarter of 2023 to 82 percent in the corresponding period this year. Meanwhile, the Middle East experienced robust growth, with international tourism surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 36 percent. Europe welcomed 120 million international tourists, reflecting a 1 percent increase from 2019.



In Africa, there was a 5 percent uptick compared to the same period in 2023, while international tourism in the Americas reached 99 percent of 2019 levels.



UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili hailed these results, emphasizing their positive impact on local economies. "The recovery of the sector is very welcome news for our economies and the livelihoods of millions," he stated, while also underlining the necessity to "advance sustainability and inclusion while addressing the externalities and impact of the sector on resources and communities."

MENAFN22052024000045015839ID1108243788