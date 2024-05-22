US shares end Tuesday strong as investors await Nvidia's earnings report

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, U.S. stocks concluded the session on a positive note, with market participants eagerly anticipating the upcoming earnings report from Nvidia, scheduled for release after market close on Wednesday.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 66.22 points, equivalent to a gain of 0.17 percent, reaching 39,872.99. The S&P 500 index advanced by 13.28 points, or 0.25 percent, reaching a new record high of 5,321.41. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite Index posted a gain of 37.75 points, or 0.22 percent, closing at a consecutive record high of 16,832.62.



Among the eleven primary sectors of the S&P 500, seven ended the day in positive territory. Utilities and consumer staples led the gainers, rising by 0.97 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively. Conversely, energy and industrials were the top decliners, falling by 0.51 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively.



Investors closely followed remarks from Federal Reserve officials, as the absence of significant economic data limited new insights into the ongoing debate over interest rate adjustments.



Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams acknowledged the recent moderation in consumer inflation data on Tuesday, but emphasized that this alone does not justify an immediate interest rate cut. Williams characterized current monetary policy as "restrictive" and indicated that it "is in a good place."



"I don't see any indicators now telling me ... there's a reason to change the stance of monetary policy now, and I don't expect that, I don't expect to get that greater confidence that we need to see the inflation progress towards a 2 percent goal in the very near term," Williams declared.



Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic echoed similar sentiments on Tuesday, noting that the impact of restrictive monetary policy is being felt in rate-sensitive sectors, leading to delays in investment. Bostic anticipates a gradual decline in inflation but does not foresee the possibility of a rate cut until the fourth quarter.

