Outbreak of violence in Mexico's Pacific coast resort leave 12 dead

(MENAFN) In the latest outbreak of violence in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, at least 12 people were tragically murdered within the span of just a few hours, as reported by local media on Tuesday.



According to the city's Public Security Secretariat, the bodies of four men and two women, bearing multiple gunshot wounds, were discovered late Monday in front of the Genovesa condominium, situated near the Aguas Blancas roundabout in the resort area. Several of the victims were found partially unclothed and bore signs of torture. Their remains were subsequently transported to the Forensic Medical Service for identification purposes.



A comprehensive investigation into the multiple homicides was launched at the scene by members of the National Guard, Guerrero State Police, and local law enforcement agencies.



Simultaneously, on the outskirts of Acapulco in the Ricardo Flores Magon district, four individuals lost their lives and one sustained injuries in two separate armed attacks that occurred nearly simultaneously on Monday afternoon.



Prior to these harrowing events, an unidentified assailant fatally shot a man in the Icacos district, located near Acapulco's bustling Golden Zone.



The day concluded with yet another tragic loss of life around midnight in the resort's historic quarter, commonly referred to as Acapulco Tradicional.



Acapulco, renowned for its picturesque coastal scenery, has unfortunately grappled with a surge in violence associated with organized crime for the past 15 years. Moreover, the city is still in the process of recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, a catastrophic category 5 storm that struck the region in October of the preceding year.

