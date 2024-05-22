FAB pursues growth strategy, possible expansion

(MENAFN) First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's largest bank by assets, has confirmed its focus on executing its business growth strategy while striving to deliver favorable returns for its shareholders. In a statement published on the Abu Dhabi Financial Market website and reported by Sky News Arabia, FAB expressed its commitment to exploring opportunities aligned with its overall banking operations.



The bank indicated its willingness to engage in strategic discussions regarding potential expansions of its operational network, aligning with its broader business objectives. However, it emphasized that any further details regarding these discussions would be disclosed in compliance with regulatory requirements, underscoring its commitment to transparency and regulatory standards.



FAB's market value has seen a significant increase, reaching approximately nine billion dollars, up from around 7.5 billion dollars just a month prior. This growth reflects the bank's robust position in the market and its ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.



The statement from FAB was issued in response to media reports, which cited sources claiming that the bank is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Yapi Kredi Bank, based in Istanbul, Turkey. The reported discussions involve the potential acquisition of the Turkish Koç Group's 61.2 percent stake in Yapi Kredi Bank for an estimated eight billion dollars.



Sources familiar with the matter revealed that negotiations for the acquisition have progressed significantly, with efforts underway to finalize the deal for what would be the fourth largest private bank in Turkey. These discussions come after months of deliberations, underscoring FAB's strategic interest in expanding its presence beyond its home market and tapping into the promising opportunities offered by the Turkish banking sector.

