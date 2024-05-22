Tornadoes sweep through US state of Iowa, leaving 1 dead

(MENAFN) Multiple tornadoes swept through the western part of the U.S. Midwestern state of Iowa on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant damage and claiming at least one life, according to reports from local media outlets.



The fatality occurred in Adams County, located approximately 90 miles (144.8 km) southwest of Des Moines, the state capital. Meanwhile, a tornado tore through the city of Greenfield, situated about 55 miles (88.5 km) southwest of Des Moines, shortly before 5:00 PM (2200 GMT), resulting in multiple injuries and the destruction of a hospital.



Videos released by local TV stations depict scenes of devastation, with houses torn apart, structures flattened, debris scattered across the landscape, vehicles damaged, and numerous trees uprooted. In the southwest city of Prescott, several turbines at an Iowa wind farm were destroyed, leaving behind burning wreckage. Wind turbines play a significant role in Iowa's energy infrastructure, generating approximately 60 percent of the state's electricity.



Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center issued alerts warning of a high likelihood of severe thunderstorms across most areas of Iowa, with the potential for strong tornadoes. In anticipation of the severe weather, Des Moines' public schools took precautionary measures by dismissing classes two hours early and canceling all evening activities.

