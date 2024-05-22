Jordan Post Unveils New Commemorative Stamp Releases For 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) - Jordan Post has introduced a fresh lineup of commemorative stamp releases for the year 2024, catering to both stamp enthusiasts and the general public. These new releases will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, Thursday.In a statement released by the company on Wednesday, the first set, titled "Jordan Trail Path," aims to showcase the tourism program of the Jordan Trail Path, which traverses various cities and villages across Jordan.This release comprises 8 stamps presented in a "mini sheet" format, with each stamp valued at 30 piasters. The complete set is priced at JD2.40.Additionally, collectors can acquire a first-day cover featuring the stamped set on the envelope for JD2.90.The second release, titled "45 Years since the Establishment of the Jordanian Coins and Stamps Collecting Association," commemorates the 45th anniversary of the association's founding, which is dedicated to nurturing the stamp collecting hobby in Jordan and fostering collaborations with Arab and international counterparts. This release includes a single stamp valued at JD1.Jordan Post encourages interested individuals to visit the stamp department located at the Jordan Post building in Al Muqabalain to acquire these releases. Furthermore, these commemorative stamps will be available at various post offices across the country, including those in Jabal Amman, Al Luweibdeh, Downtown, Al Abdali, Central Irbid, Central Madaba, Central Aqaba, Central Jerash, Petra, Karak, Ajloun, Salt, Mahes, Fuhais, and the Jerash Visitors Center.