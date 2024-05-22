Arab League Applauds Norway, Ireland, Spain For Recognizing Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 22 (Petra) -- The Arab League welcomed the recognition of the State of Palestine by Norway, Ireland and Spain.Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit commended the significant decision made by each of these three nations in recognizing the State of Palestine.Aboul Gheit lauded Norway, Ireland, and Spain for their courageous stance, positioning themselves favorably in the historical narrative of this conflict.He urged other nations to emulate the example set by these three countries, emphasizing the bravery and principles inherent in their actions, while extending congratulations to Palestine for this encouraging development.