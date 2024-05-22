Invaders Kill One And Injure Three Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, May 21, the Russian army killed one and injured three residents of the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“On May 21, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Roza. Three more people were injured in the region over the day,” the statement said.

The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported earlier, on the night of May 22, 2024, Air Defense Forces destroyed all 24 enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.