Russian Troops Conduct More Than 390 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders fired on eight settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, more than 390 attacks were recorded.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 391 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire,” the official wrote.

According to him, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and two airstrikes on Novoandriivka.

In addition, 182 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

Also, ️15 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were recorded in Huliaipole, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Levadne.

Border guards destroy enemy position insector

Russian occupants shelled the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, and Stepnohirsk 191 times.

According to the RMA, there were nine reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

As reported, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district six times in the evening with artillery and kamikaze drones, damaging an infrastructure facility and a power line.