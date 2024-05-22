Vinnytsia Hands Over Off-Road Vehicles To Air Defense And Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia community handed over four off-road vehicles to air defense units and border guards.
This was announced on Facebook by Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov, Ukrinform reports.
“ Another four pickup trucks. These vehicles will help our Defense Forces in the protection of Ukraine's independence,” he wrote.
According to the mayor, the off-road vehicles were handed over to units that need them for air defense and border protection. Read also: Vinnytsia
community hands over 240 drones and charging stations to assault brigad
The vehicles will be used by the defenders in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions, as well as near the border with the Transnistrian region of Moldova.
As reported, in April, Vinnytsia City Territorial Community handed over 20 off-road vehicles to the Ukrainian military.
