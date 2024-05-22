Man Killed As Russian Forces Shell Toretsk This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 26-year-old man was killed in Toretsk, Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling on Wednesday morning.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Russians shelled the city this morning, killing a 26-year-old man," Filashkin wrote.

In addition, rescuers pulled out the body of a man from the rubble of a house in the village of Rih, Pokrovsk district, which had come under enemy fire the day before. A 10-year-old child was wounded, and the parents were killed.

Eight wounded as Russians hit 17 settlements inregion on May 21

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army killed one resident and wounded three more in the Donetsk region on May 21.

Photo: Donetsk RMA