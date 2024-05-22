Spring Flowers Exhibition: An Atmosphere Mixed With Colors, Pleasant Scents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Islam Abdulfattah

CAIRO, May 22 (KUNA) -- In an atmosphere blended with colors and pleasant aroma, lovers and producers of flowers and ornamental plants meet in an exhibition that is the oldest and largest in all of Egypt.

The Spring Flowers exhibition in its 91st edition, which is organized annually by the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, includes pavilions divided according to plants and flowers in terms of the seasons of their planting and seedlings.

The event features over 200 companies and exhibitors from government institutions, the private sector, and enthusiasts of ornamental flowers, cut flowers, shade plants, rare succulents and garden landscaping.

It also includes more than 1,000 plant species of flowers, ornamental plants, woody and fruit trees, as well as requirements for plant production and orchards. (end)

asm









MENAFN22052024000071011013ID1108243610