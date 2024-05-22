Spain Will Recognize The State Of Palestine -- PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 22 (KUNA) -- Spain will recognize the State of Palestine on May 28 (next Tuesday), Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Wednesday.

Addressing parliament, the premier said the recognition of the State of Palestine would be endorsed during Tuesday's cabinet session.

The premier lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has no peace agenda, adding that "fighting Hamas is legitimate but Netanyahu is causing a lot of pain and threatening the two states scheme."

Recognition of the State of Palestine is neither against the Israeli people, nor the Jews or Hamas . The step "is for sake of coexistence between the Palestinians and Israel and achieving security and peace in the region."

Spain will recognize the State of Palestine for the sake of attaining and peace justice in the Middle East, Sanchez said. (end)

