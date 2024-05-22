Iranians Pay Tribute To Deceased President In Large Funeral

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 22 (KUNA) -- Thousands of Iranians took part on Wednesday in a funeral procession for the deceased president Ebrahim Raisi and other officials who met their fate in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

The waves of people including women clad in black chadors and carrying portraits of Raisi thronged the streets and roads around Tehran University paying respect to the deceased. Prayers for the dead were held at the university premises.

The coffin of the deceased president would be transported to the city of Mashhad, while the foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who also died in the crash on Sunday, would be laid to rest in a cemetery in the Tehran region.

The president and the foreign minister lost their lives in a crash of a helicopter that transported them to the site of inaugurating a dam with neighboring Azerbaijan in the far north. (end)

