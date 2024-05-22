Int'l Gold, Jewelry Exhibition Kicks Off In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait International Fair Company (KIF) launched on Wednesday - continues until Monday - the activities of the 21st International Gold and Jewelry Exhibition at the International Fairgrounds with the participation of 200 local and international companies.

CEO of Marketing and Merchandise within Kuwait International Fairs, Basma Al-Duhaim said in a statement that the exhibition is considered as one of the most prestigious and successful annual gold and jewelry exhibition in the Middle East region.

The exhibition offers businesspeople and entrepreneurs to market their jewelry and connect with likeminded people and a good opportunity for competition to present a wide range of different and unique lavish designs.

She pointed out the participation of exhibitors from several countries besides Kuwait, including Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, Turkey, Italy, the US, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and India.

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors, the exhibition hours would be frim 11am-9pm, on Friday, from 3pm-10pm, more information and more about the KIF's programs, activities and events are available on the company's website. (end)

ak













MENAFN22052024000071011013ID1108243606