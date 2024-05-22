Dubai Launches The First Reality Program To Scout Cricket's Talents

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The Emirate of Dubai hosts the first TV Reality Program for the scouting of promising cricket talents. This TV Program is organized by the Y.S.C.E, which is owned by the cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and S.S.F. Corporation.

The Program's details were declared in a press conference, convened at DSC's premises, and addressed by the Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, the Cricket World Cup's Ambassador, and Mr. Khalid Al-Awar, Director of Communication & Marketing Dept. in DSC, in the presence of Lalchand Sitsram, the UAE Cricket Team's Coach / the South Africa's Imran Tahir, the cricket's prominent star / the Indian famous actor Rannvijay Singh / the Pakistani cricket star Subhan Ahmed

/ David White, President of the Cricket League (DP World I.L.T 20) & former New Zealand cricket star.



The Program reviews skills of promising sports talents in the Middle East and name the best among them to join top cricket teams.



H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, is keen to meet with Yuvraj Singh alongside the Initiative's organizers, where he has lauded their efforts & confirmed the Council's insistence to provide all factors of success for this Program, which conforms to DSC's strategy to attract & develop sports talents, referring that the Program also copes with the growing of the popularity of cricket & increasing of the numbers of those who exercise the game in UAE.

Mr. Khalid Al-Awar stated: 'We are proud as the Emirate of Dubai has become a forum for talents of different sports. Our wise leadership has launched a fruitful policy to attract talents in all fields of life, one of which is the sports scope. DSC has presented vital role to implement this policy. We are pleased to witness further initiatives & programs attracting promising talents in various sports, one of which is the cricket sport'.



He added: 'Dubai has become a global regional center of cricket sport. Besides the existing of the International Cricket Council & the Asian Cricket Council in Dubai, several international matches are also held in the Emirate. The popularity of cricket has, therefore, escalated and the numbers of those who exercise the game increased. We are pleased to support this fruitful initiative, which aims to attract & develop new generation of promising talents in cricket sport who may contribute to the development of the game, supply their national teams and attain future regional & world titles'.

Yuvraj Singh expressed pleasure toward the fruitful collaboration with DSC & S.S.F. Corporation to launch this leading initiative, affirming its great role to develop cricket sport. He mentioned that this initiative is an eminent achievement for cricket as it contributes to create a new generation of competent professionals who will be able to lead their clubs & national teams in international competitions.

He remarked: 'This Program will acquire further values & excellence, as it is launched from Dubai; the city of beauty, innovation & talents. Dubai is my second homeland, where I spend my vacations. I miss this wonderful city whenever I leave it'.

Lalchand Sitsram expressed his high aspirations to recruit some of the participants in the future UAE National Team. He mentioned: 'The Program (titled The Camp with Champion) provides unique opportunity to the promising talents to compete & train with cricket legends such as Mohammed Azharuldin, Harbhajan Singh & Imran Tahir. Five of the participants in this Program will be named to participate in the World Cricket League (DP World ILT 20) during the next season.



Mr. Saif Mohammed, the Chairman of S.S.F. Co. referred: 'The events of the Program will be intensified through a comprehensive weekly trip including six exciting episodes to be telecasted shortly on prominent TV channels in the Middle East & other countries which are fond of cricket. The Camp with the Champion Program will contribute to increase the passion for the exercise of this sport and to inspire a new generation of cricket champions. These promising talents will catch the opportunity to participate with international prominent cricket stars. This Program is considered as a giant step forward, through partnership with YSCE, to attract the Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh besides his best trainers. Yuvraj Singh arranged a seven-day unique training camp for participating youth'.



The Program includes organization of intensive training period comprising series of exciting and realistic matches, where 8 teams with a unique structure combining both genders implement their newly acquired skills. Teams comprises players of U 19 & U 16 categories and women team competing in a balanced 10-round format. This innovative policy enhances the teamwork and celebrates the diverse skills within the region.

Besides the exciting matches, the ambitious cricket players receive invaluable guides from veteran players such as Mohammed Azharuldin, Harbhajan Singh & Imran Tahir. Lalchand Sitsram, the UAE Cricket Team's Coach dedicates considerable time to guide & inspire youth athletes.

The Program acquires the support of several sponsors, including national & international entities; top of which are IMG World, Technovida – Fightor / Salham Stakes Real Estate / Karwan / Khaleej Times / Saudi German Hospital / Bahi Ajman Palace / technovida / Taste of Lahore / TLC / Play Sports.