Pakistan hails strong friendship with China on 73rd anniversary of diplomatic ties

(MENAFN) Amid a backdrop featuring large images of the flags of Pakistan and China, a Pakistani host hailed the friendship between the two nations as " ironclad," prompting enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience.



The occasion was a gathering on Tuesday evening to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.



"Pakistan's diplomatic relations with China are a true asset. It fills me with pride that this enduring friendship is a legacy from our forefathers, cherished by every generation of Pakistanis," Muhammad Saqlain, a student studying International Relations, informed a Chinese news agency during the event.



Individuals from diverse backgrounds came together to participate in the event, highlighting their shared commitment to celebrating the friendship and fostering cooperation between Pakistan and China.



Naina Ali, an entrepreneur affiliated with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, fondly reminisced about her experiences and the palpable sense of camaraderie she encountered during her numerous trips to China.



"People-to-people contacts are the outcome of strong diplomatic relations, and I have personally experienced that not only the diplomatic relations with China thrived over the years, but people-to-people contacts are also blooming," she further mentioned.



In discussing the significance of the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations, Pakistani attendees emphasized that this milestone not only commemorates the deep-rooted historical connections between the two nations but also underscores the enduring mutual support and cooperation that lay the foundation for a promising future for Pakistan.

